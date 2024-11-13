Wed, Nov 13, 2024 @ 05:53 GMT
Australia’s wage growth slows as public sector outpaces private for first time since 2020

Australia’s wage growth softened in Q3, with the Wage Price Index rising by 0.8% qoq, slightly missing the forecast of 0.9%. On an annual basis, wage growth slowed from 4.1% yoy to 3.5% yoy, falling short of the expected 3.6% yoy and marking the lowest annual increase since Q4 2022. This deceleration follows four consecutive quarters of 4% or higher wage growth, pointing to easing in wage-driven inflation pressures.

For the first time since late 2020, public sector wage growth surpassed that of the private sector. Public sector wages rose by 3.7% yoy, higher than the 3.5% yoy recorded in the same quarter last year but down from the recent high of 4.2% yoy in Q4 2023, lowest since Q3 2022.

