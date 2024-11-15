NZ BNZ manufacturing falls to 45.8, further contraction but new orders show signs of recovery

New Zealand’s BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index dropped from 47.0 to 45.8 in, marking its lowest point since July and extending the sector’s contraction for a 20th straight month. The reading underscores continued struggles in the manufacturing sector, despite recent RBNZ rate cuts.

A breakdown of the report reveals broad weakness across production and employment indicators, with production slipping from 47.9 to 44.5, and employment declining from 46.8 to 45.8. Deliveries also fell to 44.6 from 45.6, and finished stocks modestly increased to 47.4. However, new orders provided a rare bright spot, rising from 47.9 to 49.0, the highest level since May 2023.

Encouragingly, the proportion of negative comments from respondents fell to 53.5% in October, a marked improvement from the previous months, where negative sentiment had peaked at 76.3% in June.

BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel noted, “Despite lower interest rates, the manufacturing sector continues to face significant headwinds. Recent business surveys show a sharp contrast between improved expectations for activity and weak current conditions.”

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.