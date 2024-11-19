BoE’s Bailey links tax rises to need for measured policy easing

Tue, Nov 19, 2024 @ 23:48 GMT
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey highlighted in a parliamentary committee hearing today that the Labour government’s tax increases, outlined in the Autumn Budget, support the central bank’s gradual approach to easing monetary policy.

He explained, “There are different ways in which the increase in employer National Insurance Contributions announced in the Autumn Budget could play out in the economy.” This cautious approach, he said, will allow the Bank to observe how these fiscal changes interact with other inflation risks.

Bailey also cautioned about persistent wage pressures, with firms surveyed by the BoE expecting wage growth of 4% over the next year, even as the labor market shows early signs of loosening. He emphasized the importance of carefully monitoring these developments.

 

