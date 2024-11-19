Tue, Nov 19, 2024 @ 23:48 GMT
Canada’s CPI rebounds to 2% in Oct, services inflation slows to lowest since Jan 2022

Canada’s inflation accelerated in October, with the annual headline CPI rising to 2.0% yoy, slightly above expectations of 1.9% yoy and up from September’s 1.6% yoy. Slower decline in gasoline prices was a key driver, with prices falling -4.0% yoy compared to a sharper -10.7% yoy drop in September. Excluding gasoline, the all-items CPI maintained a steady rate of 2.2% yoy, consistent with August and September.

Goods prices saw a modest rebound, rising 0.1% yoy following -1.0% yoy decline in September. Services inflation moderated to 3.6% yoy, the smallest increase since January 2022. On a monthly basis, CPI rose by 0.4% mom, reversing a similar decline from the previous month.

Core inflation measures also exceeded expectations. CPI median increased from 2.3% yoy to 2.5% yoy, CPI trimmed rose from 2.4% yoy to 2.6% yoy, and CPI common ticked up from 2.1% yoy to 2.2% yoy. All three exceeded consensus forecasts.

Full Canada CPI release here.

