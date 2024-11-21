Thu, Nov 21, 2024 @ 09:43 GMT
BoJ’s Ueda: FX impact on economy and prices taken ‘seriously’ in policy decisions

At a forum today, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda admitted that the central bank takes exchange rate movements “seriously” when forming its economic and inflation outlook. He also stressed the importance of understanding the factors driving current exchange rate changes and their broader implications.

On monetary policy, Ueda reiterated that decisions would be made “meeting by meeting,” based on the most up-to-date information. With a month remaining until December meeting, Ueda noted that additional data would provide greater clarity for the central bank’s deliberations.

Commenting on potential impacts from the policies of US President-elect Donald Trump, Ueda admitted that it was too hard to predict. He affirmed that “as soon as the new administration announces new set of policies, we would like to incorporate into our economic outlook.”

