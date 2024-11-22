Japan’s CPI eases to 2.3% in Oct, core-core rises to 2.3%

Japan’s inflation data for October revealed persistent and broadening price pressures. Core CPI (excluding food) eased slightly to 2.3% yoy, down from 2.4% yoy but exceeding expectations of 2.2% yoy. This marked the 31st consecutive month core CPI has stayed at or above BoJ’s 2% target.

Core-core CPI (excluding food and energy) rose from 2.1% yoy to 2.3% yoy, underscoring renewed strength in underlying inflation. Headline CPI moderated from 2.5% to 2.3%, partly due to slowing energy price gains, which decelerated sharply to 2.3% yoy from 6.0% yoy in September. However, food prices surged 3.8% yoy, accelerating from 3.1% yoy, while services prices edged up to 1.5% yoy from 1.3% yoy.

The combination of steady inflation momentum, recovering consumer spending, and Ten’s renewed weakening bolsters the argument for a BoJ rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting in December.