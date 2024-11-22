Fri, Nov 22, 2024 @ 05:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan's CPI eases to 2.3% in Oct, core-core rises to 2.3%

Japan’s CPI eases to 2.3% in Oct, core-core rises to 2.3%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan’s inflation data for October revealed persistent and broadening price pressures. Core CPI (excluding food) eased slightly to 2.3% yoy, down from 2.4% yoy but exceeding expectations of 2.2% yoy. This marked the 31st consecutive month core CPI has stayed at or above BoJ’s 2% target.

Core-core CPI (excluding food and energy) rose from 2.1% yoy to 2.3% yoy, underscoring renewed strength in underlying inflation. Headline CPI moderated from 2.5% to 2.3%, partly due to slowing energy price gains, which decelerated sharply to 2.3% yoy from 6.0% yoy in September. However, food prices surged 3.8% yoy, accelerating from 3.1% yoy, while services prices edged up to 1.5% yoy from 1.3% yoy.

The combination of steady inflation momentum, recovering consumer spending, and Ten’s renewed weakening bolsters the argument for a BoJ rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting in December.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.