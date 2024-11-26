ECB’s Villeroy expects limited inflation impact in Europe from Trump policies

Tue, Nov 26, 2024 @ 12:50 GMT
By ActionForex.com

French ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau highlighted the global economic risks stemming from US President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase tariffs and implement tax cuts. Speaking at a retail investor conference in Paris, Villeroy noted that these policies could raise inflation in the US while dampening growth internationally.

While Villeroy acknowledged that the inflationary impact on Europe would likely be “relatively limited,” he emphasized the influence on European long-term interest rates.

“Long-term interest rates set by the market have a certain tendency to cross the Atlantic,” he remarked, suggesting that US policy changes could indirectly affect Eurozone markets.

“I don’t think it changes much for European short-term rates, but long-term rates could see a transition effect,” he noted.

