Germany’s Gfk consumer sentiment plunges to -23.2, rising concerns over job security

Germany’s GfK Consumer Sentiment Index fell sharply for December, dropping from -18.4 to -23.3, far below expectations of -18.8. This marks the lowest level since May 2024 (-24.0) and reflects a significant deterioration in household confidence as the year ends.

November saw economic expectations decline from 0.2 to -3.6, marking the fourth consecutive drop and the weakest level since February. Income expectations also plunged, falling from 13.7 to -3.5, while willingness to buy slipped further from -4.7 to -6.0. In contrast, willingness to save increased from 7.2 to 11.9, highlighting a defensive shift in household behavior.

“Consumer sentiment in Germany is therefore currently at a level comparable to the end of 2023,” noted Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at NIM, adding that “consumer uncertainty has increased again recently, as evidenced by the rising willingness to save.” Bürkl highlighted several contributing factors, including rising concerns over job security due to reported job cuts, production relocations, and an uptick in insolvencies.

