Eurozone economic sentiment tick up to 95.8 in Nov, EU rises to 96.5

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) edged higher in November, ticking up from 95.7 to 95.8, reflecting a marginal improvement in overall sentiment. However, underlying components presented a mixed picture. Employment Expectations Indicator (EEI) declined from 99.2 to 98.9, and Economic Uncertainty Indicator (EUI) dropped from 19.0 to 18.5.

Eurozone Industrial confidence improved, rising from -12.6 to -11.1, while services confidence weakened, falling from 6.8 to 5.3. Consumer confidence also slipped, dropping from -12.5 to -13.7, while retail trade confidence improved significantly from -7.2 to -4.4. Construction confidence remained unchanged at -4.8.

Across the broader European Union, ESI rose slightly from 96.3 to 96.5, though declines were seen in key metrics like EEI, which fell from 100.1 to 99.6, and EUI, which dipped from 18.2 to 17.9. Among major EU economies, sentiment improved in France (+3.0), Spain (+2.1), the Netherlands (+1.5), and Poland (+0.7). However, Germany experienced a decline (-1.3), and Italy saw a marginal dip (-0.3).

