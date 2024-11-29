Fri, Nov 29, 2024 @ 07:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsTokyo CPI core accelerates to 2.2%, boosting speculation of BoJ rate hike

Tokyo CPI core accelerates to 2.2%, boosting speculation of BoJ rate hike

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Tokyo’s November CPI data pointed to resurgence of inflation pressures in Japan, raising expectations for BoJ to tighten policy further.

Tokyo Core CPI, excluding food, climbed from 1.8% yoy to 2.2% yoy, beating expectations of 2.1%, driven largely by the reduction in energy subsidies.

Core-core CPI, excluding food and energy, edged higher from 1.8% yoy to 1.9% yoy from 1.8%. Services prices, a key indicator of domestic demand-driven inflation, also increased, rising from 0.8% yoy to 0.9% yoy.

Headline CPI surged significantly, jumping from 1.8% yoy to 2.6% yoy.

This inflation data has heightened market anticipation of a policy change from BoJ. Overnight swaps now indicate over 60% probability of a rate hike at the December meeting. Meanwhile, more than 80% of economists surveyed recently forecasting an adjustment by January.

With the BoJ’s current policy rate at 0.25%, the decision appears imminent, likely within the next two months.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.