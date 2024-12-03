Tue, Dec 03, 2024 @ 17:04 GMT
ECB's Cipollone: US tariffs likely to weaken both Eurozone growth and inflation

ECB’s Cipollone: US tariffs likely to weaken both Eurozone growth and inflation

By ActionForex.com

ECB Executive Board Member Piero Cipollone highlighted the potential economic implications of US tariffs on the Eurozone, emphasizing their dual impact on growth and inflation.

Cipollone noted that tariffs would weaken the Eurozone economy by reducing consumption, thereby lowering pressure on prices.

He pointed out that Chinese producers, excluded from the US market, might redirect their goods to Europe, potentially offering them at discounted prices.

On energy, Cipollone pointed out that while oil imports could become more expensive due to a stronger Dollar, US policies aimed at supporting domestic energy production could increase supply, offsetting price pressures.

“All this put together makes me think that we will have a reduction in growth but also a reduction in inflation,” Cipollone concluded.

