Australia’s Q3 GDP expands 0.3% qoq, marking continued economic slowdown

Australia’s GDP grew by 0.3% qoq in Q3, falling short of expectations for a 0.5% qoq expansion, while annual growth reached 0.8% yoy. However, GDP per capita declined by -0.3% qoq, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of contraction.

Katherine Keenan, head of national accounts at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, remarked that “the Australian economy grew for the twelfth quarter in a row, but has continued to slow since September 2023.”

Public sector spending was the key driver of growth during the quarter, with government consumption and public investment making significant contributions.

Full Australia GDP release here.