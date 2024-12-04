Wed, Dec 04, 2024 @ 10:14 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAustralia’s Q3 GDP expands 0.3% qoq, marking continued economic slowdown

Australia’s Q3 GDP expands 0.3% qoq, marking continued economic slowdown

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s GDP grew by 0.3% qoq in Q3, falling short of expectations for a 0.5% qoq expansion, while annual growth reached 0.8% yoy. However, GDP per capita declined by -0.3% qoq, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of contraction.

Katherine Keenan, head of national accounts at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, remarked that “the Australian economy grew for the twelfth quarter in a row, but has continued to slow since September 2023.”

Public sector spending was the key driver of growth during the quarter, with government consumption and public investment making significant contributions.

Full Australia GDP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.