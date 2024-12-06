BoE’s Dhingra calls for more policy relief, labels current stance very restrictive

BoE MPC member Swati Dhingra, often viewed as the most dovish voice within the committee, reinforced her call for policy easing during an interview with Bloomberg TV today.

Dhingra highlighted the “very restrictive stance” of current monetary policy, arguing that high interest rates are dampening consumption, investment, and supply capacity. She stressed, “We should be easing policy more” to alleviate the strain on living standards and pave the way for economic normalization.

Dhingra pointed to easing wage pressures and declining service inflation as key indicators supporting a shift towards lower rates.

She advocated for a “gradual” approach to rate cuts, suggesting the Bank Rate should eventually settle between 2.5% and 3.5%, her updated estimate of the “neutral rate.” Notably, she acknowledged that this estimate has risen since BoE’s 2018 estimate of 2%-3%.

Turning to the potential fallout from a global trade war, Dhingra noted its indirect effects could significantly harm productivity and business adaptability. While she believes the direct impact on UK growth and inflation might be “limited,” she cautioned that secondary effects, such as supply chain disruptions and reallocation challenges, would be far more damaging.