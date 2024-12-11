RBA’s Hause: Australia more seriously affected by global trade war because of China reliance

RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser addressed the implications of US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs at an event today. He highlighted that while higher global tariffs could depress activity across supply chains, the full extent of the effects would depend on various factors, including currency adjustments and fiscal responses in affected economies.

“Given this uncertainty, it is important that we don’t prejudge the implications of tariffs for policy but monitor developments closely and stand ready to respond appropriately as the facts emerge,” Hauser stated.

Hauser pointed out Australia’s unique vulnerability due to its trade exposure, with over 80% of its iron ore exports destined for China, which accounts for three-quarters of global iron ore imports.

This heavy reliance on China increases the risk of significant disruptions if Beijing becomes the target of punitive tariffs or if global trade realigns along geopolitical lines.

“This seems to suggest that Australia could find itself more seriously affected by a global trade war than some of the average exposure data suggest,” Hauser noted.