Japan’s Tokyo CPI core rises to 2.4% in Dec, but core-core dips to 1.8%

Japan’s Tokyo core CPI (excluding food) rose from 2.2% yoy to 2.4% yoy in December, marking its highest level since August but falling short of expectations for 2.5%. The increase was largely driven by a 13.5% yoy surge in energy prices, reflecting the phase-out of government subsidies for gas and electricity bills. However, when excluding utility costs, inflation pressures appear steady.

Core-core CPI (excluding food and energy) softened to 1.8% yoy from 1.9% yoy, while services inflation edged up slightly from 0.9% to 1.0%. Meanwhile, headline inflation accelerated to 3.0% yoy from 2.6% yoy, with energy and food prices, including rice, contributing significantly to the increase too.

The uptick in Tokyo inflation highlights lingering pressures from rising utility and food costs, which may weigh on consumer spending and deter firms from implementing further price hikes. These factors, coupled with broader signs of economic weakness, could delay BoJ ’s timeline for raising interest rates.

Full Japan’s Tokyo CPI release here.