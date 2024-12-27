Fri, Dec 27, 2024 @ 10:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan's Tokyo CPI core rises to 2.4% in Dec, but core-core dips...

Japan’s Tokyo CPI core rises to 2.4% in Dec, but core-core dips to 1.8%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan’s Tokyo core CPI (excluding food) rose from 2.2% yoy to 2.4% yoy in December, marking its highest level since August but falling short of expectations for 2.5%. The increase was largely driven by a 13.5% yoy surge in energy prices, reflecting the phase-out of government subsidies for gas and electricity bills. However, when excluding utility costs, inflation pressures appear steady.

Core-core CPI (excluding food and energy) softened to 1.8% yoy from 1.9% yoy, while services inflation edged up slightly from 0.9% to 1.0%. Meanwhile, headline inflation accelerated to 3.0% yoy from 2.6% yoy, with energy and food prices, including rice, contributing significantly to the increase too.

The uptick in Tokyo inflation highlights lingering pressures from rising utility and food costs, which may weigh on consumer spending and deter firms from implementing further price hikes. These factors, coupled with broader signs of economic weakness, could delay BoJ ’s timeline for raising interest rates.

Full Japan’s Tokyo CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.