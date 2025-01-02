UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 47, sentiment at two-year low

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 47.0 in December, down from 48.0 in November, marking the third consecutive month of contraction. Persistent challenges, both domestic and international, weighed heavily on the sector, resulting in the sharpest production decline in nearly a year.

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighted a “stalling domestic economy, weak export sales, and future cost concerns” as key drivers of the downturn. Business confidence fell to its lowest point in two years.

Small and medium-sized enterprises have been hit hardest during the downturn, while labor market pressures intensify. December saw the steepest job cuts since February, as firms moved to restructure in anticipation of 2025 National Insurance and minimum wage increases. Export sales also suffered due to weaker demand from Europe, Asia, and the US.

Input costs continued to rise, fueled by higher transportation, labor, and material expenses, with some increases linked to ongoing supply chain challenges. Looking ahead, the impact of Budget 2025 measures is expected to drive costs higher, potentially complicating BoE’s decision on further rate cuts despite mounting signs of economic stress.

Full UK PMI manufacturing final release here.