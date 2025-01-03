Fri, Jan 03, 2025 @ 21:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed Barkin sees upside growth potential

Fed Barkin sees upside growth potential

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin expressed a cautiously optimistic outlook during remarks today, highlighting economic growth upside while noting inflation risks tied to labor market strength.

“How economic policy uncertainty resolves will matter. But, with what we know today, I expect more upside than downside in terms of growth,” he stated.

Barkin also flagged that hiring trends could add upward pressure on inflation if the job market strengthens further.

Barkin noted that financial markets appear more aligned with Fed’s projected slower pace of interest rate cuts this year, adding that there seems to be broader acceptance of persistently higher long-term interest rates.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.