Eurozone PPI rises 1.6% mom, energy prices drive monthly gains

Eurozone producer prices rebounded more than expected in November, with PPI rising 1.6% mom, surpassing market forecasts of 1.5% mom. On an annual basis, PPI improved to -1.2% yoy from -3.3% in October, slightly better than the anticipated -1.3% yoy. The data highlights the ongoing influence of energy price volatility on the region’s industrial sector.

Breaking down the monthly changes, Eurozone’s energy prices surged by 5.4% mom, providing the largest contribution to the overall increase. Intermediate goods saw a modest decline of -0.1% mom, while prices for capital goods and non-durable consumer goods remained stable. Durable consumer goods recorded a slight decline of -0.2% mom.

At the EU level, industrial producer prices climbed by 1.7% mom but fell -1.1% yoy. Among member states, Bulgaria (+4.9%), Ireland (+4.5%), and Sweden (+4.2%) posted the highest monthly gains in producer prices, reflecting the energy-driven rise. Conversely, Estonia, Cyprus (-1.4% each), Slovakia (-0.5%), and Luxembourg (-0.4%) saw the sharpest declines, highlighting regional disparities.

