Australia’s retail sales growth misses expectations at 0.8% mom in Nov

Australia’s retail sales increased by 0.8% mom in November, falling short of market expectations for 1.1% mom rise. Despite the miss, all retail industries recorded growth during the month, reflecting the ongoing impact of Black Friday.

This marks the third consecutive month of retail sales growth, following gains of 0.5% mom October and 0.4% mom in September. The steady trend highlights a degree of resilience in consumer spending, though the pace remains moderate.

Robert Ewing, head of business statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, noted “Black Friday sales events proved once again to be a big hit”. He also pointed out that the sales promotions now extend beyond the traditional weekend, influencing spending patterns across the entire month of November.

