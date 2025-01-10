Fri, Jan 10, 2025 @ 14:02 GMT
US NFP grows 256k, unemployment rate ticks down to 4.1%

US NFP grows 256k, unemployment rate ticks down to 4.1%

US labor market showcased its resilience in December, with non-farm payrolls surging by 256k, significantly outpacing expectations of 150k. This impressive figure also surpassed the average monthly gain of 186k for 2024.

Unemployment rate edged down to 4.1%, beating forecasts of remaining steady at 4.2%. This marks the seventh consecutive month where the unemployment rate has hovered within a tight range of 4.1% to 4.2%, reflecting a steady labor market. Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate held steady at 62.5%, a level consistent with its range since late 2023.

Wage growth showed a measured pace, with average hourly earnings rising by 0.3% mom, in line with market expectations. On a yearly basis, wage growth softened slightly to 3.9% from 4.0% yoy previously.

Full US non-farm payrolls release here.

