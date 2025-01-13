ECB’s Vujcic: Gradual rate cuts justified amid elevated uncertainty

Croatian ECB Governing Council member Boris Vujcic emphasized a cautious and deliberate approach to monetary policy adjustments during comments to Econostream Media.

Vujcic stated that any acceleration in the pace of rate cuts would require a “significant departure” from the current economic projections, which he noted were being met by ongoing developments.

“In circumstances where uncertainties are still elevated,” Vujcic explained, “it’s better to move gradually, and this is what we’re doing.”

Vujcic also highlighted the ECB’s independence from other central banks, including the Fed. “We are not dependent on the Fed or any other central bank,” he remarked.

His comments lent support to current market expectations for ECB’s policy path, which he described as “justified” in the near term.