Australian Westpac consumer sentiment dips again, RBA easing unlikely before May

Australia’s Westpac Consumer Sentiment fell -0.7% mom in January, settling at 92.1, reflecting a second consecutive decline. However, Westpac noted a divergence within the data: current conditions sub-indexes weakened, while forward-looking measures were flat or showed slight gains.

RBA faces a mixed picture as it prepares for its next policy meeting on February 17–18. While the central bank appears increasingly confident about bringing inflation back within its 2–3% target range, labor market “stopped easing” in the latter half of 2024 and subdued consumer surveys highlighted “mixed signals”.

According to Westpac, RBA is likely to keep interest rates unchanged in February, with an easing cycle more probable to commence in May.

Full Australia Westpac consumer sentiment release here.