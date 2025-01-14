Tue, Jan 14, 2025 @ 19:59 GMT
US PPI rises 0.2% mom, 3.3% yoy in Dec, miss expectations

US producer prices rose modestly in December, with PPI for final demand increasing by 0.2% mom, falling short of market expectations of 0.3%. The gain was driven primarily by 0.6% mom increase in goods prices, which included a sharp 3.5% rise in energy costs.

In contrast, prices for services remained flat. Excluding the more volatile components of food and energy, core PPI was unchanged for the month, missing the anticipated 0.2% mom increase.

On an annual basis, headline PPI edged higher from 3.0% to 3.3% yoy, narrowly below the forecast of 3.4% yoy. Core PPI, excluding food and energy, rose from 3.4% to 3.5% yoy, also underwhelming expectations of 3.8% yoy.

Full US PPI release here.

