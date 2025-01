UK payrolled employment fell -47k or -0.2% mom in December. Median monthly pay rose 5.6% yoy, down from 6.4% yoy in November and 7.9% yoy in October. Claimant count rose 0.7k, below expectation of 10.3k.

In the three months to November, unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4%, above expectation of 4.3%. Average earnings excluding bonus rose 5.6% yoy, up from 5.2% yoy, and above expectation of 5.5% yoy. Average earnings including bonus rose 5.6% yoy, up from 5.2% yoy, matched expectations.

