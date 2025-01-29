Wed, Jan 29, 2025 @ 15:57 GMT
BoC cuts rates to 3.00%, flags trade risks and ends QT

BoC lowered its overnight rate target by 25bps to 3.00% as widely expected. In accompanying statement, the central bank warned that a prolonged trade conflict with the US could strain economic growth and drive inflation higher.

BoC noted that “if broad-based and significant tariffs were imposed, the resilience of Canada’s economy would be tested.” Policymakers emphasized that they will closely monitor trade developments and assess their impact on economic activity, inflation, and future policy decisions.

The updated projections suggest a modest recovery in economic growth. Following an estimated 1.3% expansion in 2024, GDP is now expected to grow by 1.8% in both 2025 and 2026, slightly exceeding potential growth. Inflation is projected to remain near the 2% target over the next two years, reinforcing expectations that BoC will maintain a cautious approach to policy easing.

The central bank also announced plans to complete the normalization of its balance sheet by ending quantitative tightening. BoC will restart asset purchases in early March, adopting a gradual pace to ensure balance sheet stabilization while aligning with economic growth.

Full BoC statement here.

