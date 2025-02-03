Mon, Feb 03, 2025 @ 01:41 GMT
Australia’s retail sales dip -0.1% mom in Dec, less than expected

Australia’s retail sales turnover edged down by -0.1% mom in December, a smaller decline than the expected -0.7% mom. While the contraction marks a pullback from the strong growth seen in previous months—0.7% mom in November and 0.5% in October mom—it suggests that consumer spending remains relatively resilient.

According to Robert Ewing, head of business statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, retail activity was supported by extended promotional events, helping to smooth spending patterns over the quarter. He noted that Cyber Monday, which fell in early December, boosted demand for discretionary items, particularly furniture, homewares, electronics, and electrical goods.

Full Australia retail sales release here.

