Eurozone PMI services finalized at 51.3, no major growth leap expected

Eurozone Composite PMI was finalized at 50.2 in January, up from 49.6 in December, marking the first month of economic expansion since August. However, PMI Services Index was finalized at 51.3, down from prior month’s1.6, suggesting that while the services sector remains in growth territory, momentum is fading.

Among individual countries, Spain led the expansion with a Composite PMI of 54.0. Germany’s index climbed to 50.5, hitting an eight-month high, signaling tentative stabilization. Italy remained in contraction at 49.7, while France improved slightly to 47.6.

According to Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, the services sector has been instrumental in preventing a broader economic contraction in the Eurozone. Modest but accelerating new orders and employment offer some optimism that the sector could gain momentum in Q1 2025. However, rising costs in services, particularly due to wage pressures, remain a concern for the ECB.

The services outlook is “modest”, with business expectations declining slightly and staying below historical averages since mid-2024. Political uncertainties in the Eurozone, including Germany’s upcoming elections and France’s fragile government, continue to weigh on sentiment.

“No major growth leaps are expected in this sector for now,” de la Rubia added.

