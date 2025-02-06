Thu, Feb 06, 2025 @ 11:12 GMT
Eurozone retail sales falls -0.2% mom in Dec, EU down -0.3% mom

Eurozone retail sales falls -0.2% mom in Dec, EU down -0.3% mom

Eurozone retail sales slipped by -0.2% mom in December, missing market expectations of -0.1% decline and pointing to continued weakness in consumer demand. The drop was largely driven by -0.7% contraction in food, drinks, and tobacco sales, while non-food products saw a modest 0.3% increase. Automotive fuel sales in specialized stores also ticked up 0.2%, providing some offset to the broader decline.

At the EU-wide level, retail sales fell even further, down 0.3% mom. The country-level breakdown highlights stark contrasts in retail activity. Slovenia (-2.2%), Germany (-1.6%), and Poland (-1.5%) saw the sharpest contractions, while Slovakia (+8.2%), Finland (+2.1%), and Spain (+1.4%) registered solid gains.

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

