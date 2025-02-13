Eurozone industrial production falls -1.1% mom in Dec, EU down -0.8% mom

Eurozone industrial production fell by -1.1% mom in December, significantly worse than the market expectation of -0.6% mom. The decline was driven by sharp contractions in intermediate and capital goods, while non-durable consumer goods provided some offset.

Breaking down the data, intermediate goods production declined by -1.9% mom. The production of capital goods fell even further, down -2.6% mom. Durable consumer goods also posted a modest decline of -0.7% mom. On the other hand, energy production rose by 0.5% mom, and non-durable consumer goods surged by 5.1% mom.

At the broader EU level, industrial production contracted by -0.8% mom, with Belgium (-6.8%), Portugal (-4.4%), and Austria (-3.3%) suffering the steepest declines. Meanwhile, Ireland (+8.2%), Luxembourg (+6.7%), and Croatia (+6.3%) posted strong rebounds.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.