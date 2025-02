US PPI for final demand rose by 0.4% mom in January, exceeding market expectations of 0.2% mom.

Final demand services increased by 0.3% mom, while final demand goods rose by 0.6% mom. Core PPI measure, which strips out volatile food, energy, and trade services, climbed 0.3% mom.

On an annual basis, headline PPI accelerated to 3.5% yoy, surpassing forecasts of 3.2% yoy. Core PPI followed closely, advancing 3.4% yoy.

