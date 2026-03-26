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    USDCAD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    USDCAD: ⬆️ Buy

    • USDCAD broke resistance area
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3900

    USDCAD currency pair recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 1.3725 (top of the previous wave A from the end of February) and 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse 5 from January.

    The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the C-wave of the active ABC correction (2).

    USDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 1.3900 (target price for the completion of the active C-wave).

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