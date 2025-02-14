S&P 500 nears record high as Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan delays immediate action

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight as President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited reciprocal tariff plan without enforcing immediate measures. The market responded favorably to the lack of fresh tariffs, easing concerns about an abrupt escalation in trade tensions. In turn, Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar moved lower, reflecting a shift in sentiment away from safe-haven assets.

Trump’s directive instructs his administration to begin assessing tariff discrepancies between the US and its trading partner, including evaluation of non-tariff barriers. Also, the White House appears to be taking a targeted approach, prioritizing countries with large trade surpluses and high tariff rates on US exports.

Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary, will lead the study, with findings expected by April 1. This extended timeline gives markets some breathing room and suggests that while trade tensions remain a concern, abrupt disruptions are unlikely in the near term.

Equities responded positively to the development, with S&P 500 rebounding strongly and edging closer to its all-time high of 6128.18. Technically, firm break of 6128.18 will resume the long term up trend, with 618% projection of 5119.26 to 6099.97 from 5773.31 at 6379.38 as next target.