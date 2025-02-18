Fed’s Waller downplays tariff impact, warns against policy paralysis

Fed Governor Christopher Waller downplayed concerns that tariffs would have a significant, lasting impact on inflation, stating that their effect is likely to be “modest” and “non-persistent.” As a result, he favors “looking through” these effects when setting policy.

In a speech overnight, he emphasized that while economic uncertainty remains, Fed cannot afford to fall into a “recipe for policy paralysis” by waiting for absolute clarity regarding the administration’s policies.

However, he conceded that tariffs could have a larger impact than expected, depending on their size and implementation. At the same time, he pointed out that other policies under discussion could have positive supply-side effects, helping to ease inflationary pressures.

Waller defended Fed’s decision to hold rates steady in January, arguing that the current economic data “are not supporting a reduction in the policy rate at this time.”

He left the door open for future rate cuts, stating that “if 2025 plays out like 2024, rate cuts would be appropriate at some point this year.”

Full speech of Fed’s Waller here.