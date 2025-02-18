UK wages growth accelerates in Dec, payrolled employment rose 21k in Jan

Tue, Feb 18, 2025 @ 12:57 GMT
The latest UK labor market data presents a mixed picture, with payrolled employment rising by 21k (0.1% mom) in January, but the Claimant Count increasing by 22 to 1.75 million. Meanwhile, median monthly pay reached £2,467, reflecting a 5.7% yoy increase, reinforcing concerns about wage-driven inflation pressures.

Looking at the broader employment trend, data for the three months to December showed that the employment rate edged up by 0.1 percentage point to 74.9%, while the unemployment rate also ticked higher by 0.1 percentage point to 4.4%.

Wage pressures remain elevated, with average earnings including bonuses accelerating from 5.5% yoy to 6.0% yoy, and earnings excluding bonuses rising from 5.6% yoy to 5.9% yoy.

Full UK labour market overview release here.

