German ZEW jumps to 26 in Feb, optimism ahead of elections

German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index surged from 10.3 to 26.0 in February, surpassing expectations of 20.2 and reflecting growing optimism about Germany’s economic outlook. Current Situation Index also showed a slight improvement, rising from -90.4 to -88.5, beating forecasts of -89.0.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment rose from 18.0 to 24.2, falling short of the anticipated 25.4, while the Current Situation Index climbed by 8.5 points to -45.3.

According to ZEW President Achim Wambach, the sharp rise in expectations is likely driven by hopes for a “new German government capable of action” ahead of the federal election, alongside expectations for a rebound in private consumption over the next six months.

Full German ZEW release here.