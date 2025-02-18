Canada’s CPI rises to 1.9% in Jan, core inflation ticks up

Tue, Feb 18, 2025 @ 18:37 GMT
Canada’s headline CPI increased from 1.8% yoy to 1.9% yoy in January, in line with expectations. The rise was driven by higher energy costs, particularly gasoline and natural gas, while GST/HST tax break introduced in December helped offset broader price pressures.

Food prices fell -0.6% yoy, marking the first annual decline since May 2017, led by a record -5.1% yoy drop in restaurant food prices.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.1% mom, rebounding from December’s -0.4% mom decline.

Core inflation strengthened, with CPI median rising to 2.7% yoy from 2.6% yoy, CPI trimmed increasing to 2.7% yoy from 2.5% yoy, and CPI common edging up to 2.2% yoy from 2.0% yoy.

Full Canada CPI release here.

