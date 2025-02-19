RBNZ cuts by 50bps, signals further easing through 2025

RBNZ cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50bps to 3.75%, as widely expected, while maintaining a clear easing bias.

The central bank stated that “if economic conditions continue to evolve as projected, the Committee has scope to lower the OCR further through 2025.” According to the latest projections, the OCR is expected to decline to 3.1% by year-end and remain at that level until early 2028.

RBNZ acknowledged that economic activity remains subdued, though it expects growth to recover in 2025, driven by lower interest rates encouraging spending. However, elevated global economic uncertainty is likely to weigh on business investment. The bank also noted that inflation is expected to be volatile in the near term, influenced by a weaker exchange rate and higher petrol prices.

Regarding global risks, the RBNZ flagged concerns and warned that higher global tariffs could slow growth in key trading partners, dampening demand for New Zealand exports and weakening domestic economic momentum over the medium term.

However, the impact on inflation is “ambiguous”, depending on factors such as trade diversion, supply-chain adjustments, and financial market reactions.

