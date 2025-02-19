ECB’s Schnabel: Rate Cut Pause May Be Approaching

Wed, Feb 19, 2025 @ 12:53 GMT
ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel suggested in an FT interview that the central bank is approaching a point where it “may have to pause or halt” rate cuts.

While she refrained from making a firm prediction for upcoming policy meetings, she acknowledged that the ECB needs to “start that discussion”.

Schnabel highlighted that the degree of monetary restriction “has come down significantly”, to the extent that policymakers can “no longer say with confidence” that ECB’s stance remains restrictive.

She defended the ECB’s gradual and cautious approach, arguing that domestic inflation remains high, wage growth is still elevated, and energy price shocks continue to impact inflation expectations.

Full interview of ECB’s Schnabel here.

