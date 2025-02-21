BoJ’s Ueda pledges action against sharp JGB yield rise, Yen tumbles

Yen pulled back sharply from its recent rally, along with steep fall in 10-year JGB yield from its 15-year high. The move came after BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reminded markets of the central bank’s commitment to curbing excessive yield volatility.

In parliamentary comments, Ueda stated, “We expect long-term interest rates to fluctuate to some extent.”

However, he cautioned that “when markets make abnormal moves and lead to a sharp rise in yields, we are ready to respond nimbly to stabilize markets.”

The pledge to increase bond purchases, if necessary, knocked the 10-year JGB yield off its 15-year high

Ueda declined to specify when BoJ might conduct emergency bond market operations, stating only that the central bank would closely monitor the market for signs of destabilization.