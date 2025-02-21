Fri, Feb 21, 2025 @ 04:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoJ's Ueda pledges action against sharp JGB yield rise, Yen tumbles

BoJ’s Ueda pledges action against sharp JGB yield rise, Yen tumbles

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Yen pulled back sharply from its recent rally, along with steep fall in 10-year JGB yield from its 15-year high. The move came after BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reminded markets of the central bank’s commitment to curbing excessive yield volatility.

In parliamentary comments, Ueda stated, “We expect long-term interest rates to fluctuate to some extent.”

However, he cautioned that “when markets make abnormal moves and lead to a sharp rise in yields, we are ready to respond nimbly to stabilize markets.”

The pledge to increase bond purchases, if necessary, knocked the 10-year JGB yield off its 15-year high

Ueda declined to specify when BoJ might conduct emergency bond market operations, stating only that the central bank would closely monitor the market for signs of destabilization.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.