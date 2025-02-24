German Ifo unchanged at 85.2, businesses waiting to see how things develop

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate Index was unchanged at 85.2 in February, falling short of expectations for a rise to 85.8. The data reflects that businesses are still “skeptical” about the outlook, “waiting to see how things develop”, according to the Ifo Institute.

Current Assessment Index dropped from 86.0 to 85.0, missing the forecasted 86.5. However, Expectations Index showed slight improvement, rising from 84.3 to 85.4, exceeding the consensus of 85.2.

Sector-wise, the manufacturing index improved from -24.8 to -22.1, and trade sentiment rebounded from -29.5 to -26.2. The construction sector also saw a marginal improvement, rising from -28.1 to -27.6. However, services weakened, falling from -2.2 to -4.3.

