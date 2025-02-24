Mon, Feb 24, 2025 @ 18:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsGerman Ifo unchanged at 85.2, businesses waiting to see how things develop

German Ifo unchanged at 85.2, businesses waiting to see how things develop

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate Index was unchanged at 85.2 in February, falling short of expectations for a rise to 85.8. The data reflects that businesses are still “skeptical” about the outlook, “waiting to see how things develop”, according to the Ifo Institute.

Current Assessment Index dropped from 86.0 to 85.0, missing the forecasted 86.5. However, Expectations Index showed slight improvement, rising from 84.3 to 85.4, exceeding the consensus of 85.2.

Sector-wise, the manufacturing index improved from -24.8 to -22.1, and trade sentiment rebounded from -29.5 to -26.2. The construction sector also saw a marginal improvement, rising from -28.1 to -27.6. However, services weakened, falling from -2.2 to -4.3.

Full German Ifo release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.