AUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD: ⬇️ Sell

AUDUSD reversed from key resistance level 0.7190

Likely to fall to support level 0.7100

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 0.7190 (which has been reversing the price from March) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the key resistance level 0.7190 stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave 3 – which belongs to wave (C) from November.

Given the strength of the resistance level 0.7190 and the overbought daily Stochastic, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.7100 (low of the previous wave ii).