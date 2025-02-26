Australia’s monthly CPI holds at 2.5%, core measures edge higher

Australia’s monthly CPI was unchanged at 2.5% yoy in January, falling short of expectations for a slight uptick to 2.6%.

However, underlying inflation pressures showed signs of persistence, with CPI excluding volatile items and holiday travel rising from 2.7% yoy to 2.9% yoy. Trimmed mean CPI edged up from 2.7% yoy to 2.8% yoy.

These figures suggest that while headline inflation appears stable, core price pressures are still lingering, reinforcing RBA’s cautious stance on further easing.

The largest contributors to annual inflation included food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3.3% yoy), housing (+2.1% yoy), and alcohol and tobacco (+6.4% yoy).This was partly offset by a notable decline in electricity prices, which fell -11.5% yoy.

