BoE’s Ramsden sees inflation risks two-sided

BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden indicated a shift in his inflation outlook, stating that he no longer views risks to achieving the 2% target as skewed to the downside. Instead, he now sees inflation risks as “two-sided,” acknowledging the potential for “more inflationary as well as disinflationary scenarios”.

Ramsden also raised concerns about the UK’s sluggish economic growth, highlighting the possibility that the economy’s supply capacity might be “even weaker” than previously assessed by BoE.

If this proves true, the UK’s “speed limit” for growth would be lower, leading to prolonged tightness in the labor market and sustained wage pressures. That would result in “greater persistence in domestic inflationary pressures.”