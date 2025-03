Eurozone unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.2% in January, coming in better than expectations of 6.3%. Across the broader EU, unemployment rate also held firm at 5.8%.

According to Eurostat, the number of unemployed individuals stood at 12.824 million in the EU, of which 10.655 million were in the Eurozone.

On a monthly basis, Eurozone unemployment fell by -42k, while the overall EU saw a more modest decline of -8k.

Full Eurozone unemployment release here.