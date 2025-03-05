Wed, Mar 05, 2025 @ 10:46 GMT
Swiss annual CPI ticks down to 0.3% yoy, remains weak

Swiss inflation accelerated on a monthly basis in February, with CPI rising 0.6% mom, slightly above the expected 0.5%. Core CPI, which excludes fresh and seasonal products, energy, and fuel, increased by 0.7% mom. The rise was driven by both domestic and imported product prices, which climbed 0.5% mom and 0.9% mom, respectively.

However, the broader inflation trend remains subdued. On a year-over-year basis, headline CPI slowed to 0.3% yoy from 0.4% yoy, though it was still slightly above expectations of 0.2% yoy. Core CPI remained steady at 0.9% yoy. While domestic product price inflation eased from 1.0% yoy to 0.9% yoy, imported prices continued to contract, staying at -1.5% yoy.

