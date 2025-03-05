Eurozone PMI composite finalized at 50.2, barely grow for two months

Eurozone economy showed little momentum in February, with PMI Services finalizing at 50.6, down from 51.3 in January, while PMI Composite was unchanged at 50.2.

The picture was mixed across the region with Spain, Ireland, and Italy showing signs of expansion, while Germany’s services sector slowed and France’s continued its sharp contraction, posting its lowest reading in 13 months at 45.1.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, noted that services growth is barely offsetting the prolonged slump in manufacturing. He pointed to rising input costs, particularly wage pressures, as a growing concern for ECB.

Political uncertainty in key economies is also weighing on sentiment. France’s services sector is deteriorating at a much faster pace, likely influenced by unresolved political instability. In contrast, Germany’s services sector, though slowing, remains in expansion, with hopes that post-election stability could support economic recovery.

However, with external risks from trade tensions and weak consumer spending, a decisive rebound in Eurozone remains uncertain.

Full Eurozone PMI services final release here.