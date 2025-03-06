Fed’s Beige Book: Modest growth, rising price pressures, and tariff concerns

Fed’s Beige Book report indicated that “economic activity rose slightly” since mid-January, with mixed regional performances. While four Districts saw modest or moderate growth, six reported no change, and two experienced slight contractions.

Consumer spending was generally lower, with essential goods seeing steady demand but discretionary spending weakening, particularly among lower-income consumers. However, business expectations remained “slightly optimistic” for the coming months.

On the labor front, employment “nudged slightly higher” overall, though wage growth slowed modestly compared to the previous report.

While price pressures remained moderate, several Districts noted an uptick in the pace of increase, particularly in manufacturing and construction. Many firms struggled to pass higher input costs onto customers, but expectations of tariffs on imports were already prompting preemptive price hikes in some sectors.

