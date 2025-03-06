ECB to cut rates, but trade war and fiscal shifts cloud outlook

ECB is widely expected to continue its “regular, gradual” easing cycle today, reducing the deposit rate by 25bps to 2.50%. Markets are still pricing in two more cuts this year, but the path forward has become murkier in light of recent geopolitical and economic shifts. Also, interest rates are approaching neutral levels, making further easing a more delicate decision.

On one hand, trade tensions with the US loom large, and the fallout from fresh tariffs and retaliatory measures could weigh on Eurozone’s already fragile economic recovery. On the other hand, the announcement of transformational fiscal changes in both Germany and at the European Commission level—aimed at boosting defense and infrastructure spending—could have a significant long-term impact on growth, partially offsetting the headwinds from a trade war.

ECB’s new economic projections, to be released alongside today’s decision, are expected to show weaker growth and marginally higher inflation. However, data collection for these forecasts took place weeks ago, rendering them less reflective of the rapidly evolving environment. Thus, their usefulness for predicting medium-term policy moves may be limited, with markets keeping an even closer eye on the ECB’s forward guidance instead.

Euro has been exceptionally strong this week, with recent optimism boosted by developments in European fiscal policy. It’s rally is unlikely to be deter by today’s ECB outcome.

Technically, EUR/CHF has surged aggressively, now pressing long-term falling channel resistance (at around 0.9620), after decisively breaking above 55 W EMA. Sustained break above this resistance would suggest that the downtrend from 1.2004 (2018 high) has finally bottomed at 0.9204.

In this bullish case, further rise should be seen to 0.9928 structural resistance at least, with prospect of stronger rally, even still as a medium term corrective move.