Fed's Bostic: Economy in flux, no rush to adjust policy



By ActionForex.com

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic emphasized the high level of uncertainty in the US economy due to evolving policies under the Trump administration. With inflation, trade policies, and government spending all in flux, he suggested that meaningful clarity may not emerge until “late spring or summer”. Given this, he reiterated “We’ll have to just sort of really be patient.”

Speaking overnight, he described the situation as being in “incredible flux,” with rapid shifts in trade and fiscal policies making it difficult to predict economic trends. Given this backdrop, Bostic urged caution, stating, “You’ve got to be patient and not want to get too far ahead.”

He noted that just this week, there have been significant swings in expectations regarding economic policy. “If I was waiting before to see and get a clear signal about where the economy is going to go, I’m definitely waiting now,” he said.

