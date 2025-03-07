NFP in focus: NASDAQ and S&P 500 at risk of deeper correction

US markets are standing on precarious footing, with investors attention on the February non-farm payrolls report due later in the day. There has been noticeable anxieties surrounding the impact of fiscal and trade policies changes. A set of weaker-than-expected NFP data could be taken as another signal of swift deceleration in the economy and rattle market sentiment further.

Cooldown in the job market might prompt Fed to resume rate cuts earlier. Markets are currently pricing in 53% chance of a 25bps rate cut in March, reflecting growing belief that Fed will need to act sooner rather than later. However, the immediate market response to downside surprises may not be relief over monetary easing but rather heightened concerns about the pace of economic weakening, given recent policy uncertainties and trade disruptions.

Markets anticipate 156k increase in NFP for February, up from 143k in January. The unemployment rate is forecast to remain at 4.0%, while average hourly earnings should hold steady at 0.3% m/m.

The latest indicators paint a mixed picture: ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment subindex dropped to 47.6 from 50.3, while ISM Services PMI Employment inched up to 53.9 from 52.3. Meanwhile, ADP Employment reading of 77k missed last month’s 186k, and the 4-week moving average of jobless claims rose to 224k—its highest level so far this year.

Technically, NASDAQ has been sliding for two consecutive weeks, now testing its 55-week EMA at 17,874.13. A decisive break below this level would confirm that the index is at least in a correction relative to the broader uptrend from the 10,088.82 low in 2022. The next key support to watch is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 10,088.82 to 20,204.58, which comes in at 16,340.36. Extended losses here could set a negative tone for broader U.S. equities.

The S&P 500, still trading comfortably above its 55-week EMA at 5,590.31, may follow in the NASDAQ’s footsteps if sentiment sours further. Should the index breach this EMA convincingly, it would likely confirm that the fall from 6,147.43 is a correction of the uptrend from the 3,491.58 low in 2022. This scenario would set a 38.2% retracement target around 5,132.89, marking a significant downside pivot.

Overall, whether today’s NFP meets, misses, or exceeds expectations, the market’s reaction will hinge on how investors interpret the labor data in the context of looming trade uncertainties and weakening growth momentum. A softer reading could drive near-term Fed cut bets higher but might also deepen concerns that the U.S. economy is losing steam, thereby raising the stakes for traders and policymakers alike.

